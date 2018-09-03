2018 Art of Fashion benefit will soon hit the runway in RSF

2018 Art of Fashion Honoree Maggie Bobileff Courtesy

Designer handbags and apparel, luxurious getaways and dazzling gems are among the opportunity prizes offered on Sept. 20 when The Country Friends presents the 2018 Art of Fashion in partnership with South Coast Plaza at The Inn at Rancho Santa Fe. The event, co-chaired by Tamara Lafarga-Joseph and Sarah Sleeper, honors businesswoman, philanthropist and fashionista Maggie Bobileff. NBC 7/39 newscasters Catherine Garcia and Mark Mullen serve as emcees. Proceeds benefit charities selected this year by The Country Friends, the nonprofit organization which has raised more than $14 million since its founding in 1954.

The Art of Fashion begins with a Moët & Chandon Champagne reception at The Inn, with light bites from the French Gourmet, a photo lounge, and shopping at South Coast Plaza mini-boutiques. Centerpiece of the event is the Art of Fashion runway show, presented beneath a vast open-air tent, showcasing the fall/winter collections of Bally, Escada, Max Mara, M Missoni, Oscar de la Renta, Ralph Lauren, Roberto Cavalli, Saks Fifth Avenue, Salvatore Ferragamo, Stella McCartney, The Webster, Versace and Weekend Max Mara. Opera singer Amy Mein will open the show with the National Anthem, followed by a program honoring Maggie Bobileff and AOF sponsors.

Event emcees Mark Mullen and Catherine Garcia. Courtesy

After the show, guests will gather for luncheon on The Inn’s lawn, with a menu created by Executive Chef Chris House and centerpieces by millinery designer Aimee Fuller. Winners of the opportunity drawing are announced during dessert. Prizes include a $7,900 pair of diamond, sapphire and pearl earrings from longtime sponsor John Matty Co. of Rancho Santa Fe and a $7,000 travel getaway courtesy of Alaska Airlines and the One&Only Palmilla Resort in Los Cabos.

A $2,200 “Shop and Stay” experience from South Coast Plaza includes a $1,500 shopping spree, a one-night stay at the Westin South Coast Plaza and dining at the Water Grill. The center’s retailers are donating designer clothing and accessories, including a $1,500 gift certificate from Oscar de la Renta, a $1,250 limited edition handbag from Escada, and a Loro Piana cashmere scarf valued at $1,890. In-store shopping experiences include a $2,000 La Perla party for 10 where a fashion illustrator will provide personal sketches for each attendee. Throughout the day, guests are invited to shop South Coast Plaza boutiques featuring fashions, fragrances and accessories from Bally, Jo Malone, Max Mara, Roberto Cavalli, TOD’S, Vitra Eyewear and Weekend Max Mara, with ten percent of sale proceeds benefiting The Country Friends’ selected charities.

Funds are also raised through generous sponsors, including honoree Maggie Bobileff, TCF President Deborah Cross and husband Les, the Joe M. and Doris R. Dealey Family Foundation, Hoehn Jaguar Land Rover, Warren Family Foundation, The Westin Resort & Spa, Sheraton Carlsbad Resort & Spa, Yigal Azrouël & Miriam Smotrich.

Additional sponsors include last year’s honoree Jenny Craig, co-chairs Tamara Lafarga-Joseph and Sarah Sleeper and spouses, Torrey Pines Bank, Dr. Melanie Palm of Art of Skin MD, Lisa Pedersen and Michelle Mirandon. Also contributing are SKY Facial Plastic Surgery, Charles Brandes, Dr. Aurae Emami, Regents Bank/Pacific Premier Bank, Dwight and Andrea Naversen Wait, and Wells Fargo Bank.AOF Patrons, established in tribute to honoree Maggie Bobileff, offer additional financial support.

Patrons include Barbara Warren, Sandra and Jeffry Schafer, Charlie and Terri Chivetta, Gigi Cramer, John and Marci Cavanaugh, Elaine Becerra, Fariba Vafee, Linda Swortwood, Kim and JJ Quinn, Brian Connelly and Lauren Reynolds, Lynda Kerr, Patti Frey, Connie McNally and Dana Falk, Carolyn Ashcraft and Karen Wallace, Suzy Westphal and Lorraine Hennessy, Yvette Letourneau and Anna Waite, Vivian Hardage and Maureen McMahon, Anahi Arata and Sean Caddell, Carmela Koenig and Mary Lyman, Maggie Rawlinson and Linda Votaw, and Marjan Daneshmand.

Underwriters include The Inn at Rancho Santa Fe, Performance K9 Training, Sarah Sleeper, Tamara Lafarga-Joseph, The Parcel Place, Suzanne Newman, Nine-Ten Restaurant, Donna Ahlstrom and Spa Girl Cocktails.The Art of Fashion concludes with the South Coast Plaza Social, “Sip, Shop and Support,” the chance to continue boutique shopping. All-natural martinis will be provided by Spa Girl Cocktails in the afternoon.

The 2018 Art of Fashion Committee includes: Donna Ahlstrom, Anahi Arata, Roberta Arzola, Sage Billick, Chris Carlisle, Marci Cavanaugh, Deborah Cross, Nicole D’Andrea, Myrna Everett, Erika Fetter, Samantha Fleming, Rebecca Franks, Lisa Greer, Lorraine Hennessy, Erika Horn, Erin Kaminski, Yvette Letourneau, Christina Macone-Greene, Ellen Nakamura, Andrea Naversen, Suzanne Newman, Ginny Orchard, Mia Park, Valerie Parker, Amber Persia-Hodges, Kim Quinn, Linda Royster-Cook, Melissa Russell, Cheri Salyers, Terri Salyers-Chivetta, Sharon Sandorf, Helga Schulman, JoLynn Shapiro, Jaime Smart, Fariba Vafaee, Jean Waters, Suzy Westphal, Laura White, Melissa Wilkins, Bonnie Wright and Amber Yoo.