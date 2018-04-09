Carlsbad couple shares their talent with Village Church Community Theater

Pati Reynolds-Dickson and Lindsay Dickson Courtesy

The Village Church Community Theater builds its history every year, growing on more than 50 events, including theatrical performances and theater camps. This continued success is surrounded by consistent support from valued patrons, volunteers, professional/technical teams and actors. In its midst, the Village Church Community Theater has a two-person team who supports the organization on multiple levels and keeps “showing up” to help the theater grow and grow.

Carlsbad residents Lindsay Dickson and Pati Reynolds-Dickson are a multi-talented couple. They not only, love theater and work hard, but also, work together as a talented team outside the community to bring short-film and theater projects to life as a partner team. Their most recent project has been creating a film, from beginning to end, in 48 hours time. Both Pati and Lindsay acted in parts of the film for the 48-Hour Film Festival. It goes farther than that, when they are in the editing process of a film, Pati tells Lindsay how she wants a clip to look and he is able to figure out how to do it.

Pati and Lindsay enjoy co-producing these types of short film-projects, fitting it all in with their already full lives. Married in 2000 after meeting through a Christian dating service before the online versions of dating had taken off, Lindsay kept trying to meet Pati even though she’d placed her account on hold. Finally, the service reached out to Pati explaining, “This guy really wants to meet you”. Pati finally agreed, but only accepted for an initial “phone date.” The rest is history as they say, with an eight-month courtship and bringing together a blended family. Lindsay’s patience and love proved his devotion to Pati’s son as merging their lives together had many stressful moments. Pati and Lindsay’s dedication to family persevered, giving the stamina that is true to the love a family has together.

After Pati retired from being a soccer mom, she auditioned for a show at the Star Theatre in Oceanside. Lindsay watched from the sidelines and caught the acting bug. When that show finished, they signed up for an acting class. With the assignment of a monologue to work out, they searched the Carlsbad Library for options. The community board showed an audition notice for the Village Church. They attended the auditions, met Margie Wood, the former VCCT director, were cast, and worked together ever since.

Lindsay works and appreciates his work-life role as an Application Technical Lead at DXC Technology, an end-to-end services company, which provides information technology and consulting services. He is based out of Rancho Bernardo and has worked there for eight years. Lindsay shares his off time with the Village Church Community Theater and other community theaters around Southern California, appearing in Scrooge, Murder by the Book, Harvey, You’re a Good Man Charlie Brown, The Saga of Sagebrush Sal, A Christmas Carol, The Importance of Being Earnest, Beautiful Star, The Velveteen Rabbit, It’s a Wonderful Life and Where There's a Will, There's a Murder. Some characters he played, such as, Arthur Conan Doyle, Charlie Brown, Skin Horse Spirit, and Bob Cratchit, show diversity in his creating just what the director ordered, which is part of his talent.

Pati has also played different roles around Southern California in The Importance of Being Earnest; Leaving Iowa; Where There’s A Will, There’s A Murder; Dixie Swim Club; You’re a Good Man Charlie Brown and Murder By The Book. Her talents don’t stop at acting; she’s an acting coach, a director, an assistant director, a writer and a producer for both stage and films. Currently, they are working on two short films, that Pati has written, is directing, and she and Lindsay are co-producing. At the same time Pati is the acting coach for the Village Church Community Theater cast of Little Women and Lindsay is starring in the play as “Mr. March” for the Little Women production. Pati is also co-producing and starring in a play, Wally's Café, at the Point Loma Playhouse, which will be on stage in July.

Please join Pati and Lindsay, the cast, the team of professional artisan/technicians, and the volunteers for the production of Little Women, adapted for theater by Gary Peterson from the Louisa May Alcott’s Literary Classic, April 27, 28 and 29 at the Village Church Community Theater, 6225 Paseo Delicias, Rancho Santa Fe.