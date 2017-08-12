North Coast Rep to present Neil Simon comedy ‘Last of the Red Hot Lovers’

North Coast Rep will begin Season 36 with one of Neil Simon’s enduring comedic masterpieces, “Last of the Red Hot Lovers.” Barney Cashman, middle-aged, overworked, and with no experience in covert maneuvers, is bored with his bland, “nice” life. He is anxiously trying to join the sexual revolution before it’s too late. His bungled attempts at seduction will leave audiences howling with laughter. Last season’s Laughter on the 23rd Floor by Simon was a smash sellout, so playgoers are advised to order tickets early. “Last of the Red Hot Lovers” previews begin Wednesday, Sept. 6.

Opening Night is Saturday, Sept. 9, at 8 p.m. There will be a special talkback on Friday, Sept. 15, with the cast and artistic director. The show runs through Sunday, Oct. 1. Call 858-481-1055 or visit www.northcoastrep.org to purchase tickets.