Linda Purl stars in 'The Year of Magical Thinking' at North Coast Rep

Linda Purl Courtesy

Linda Purl, a stage, movie and television veteran actress, stars Jan. 22-23 in a one-woman tour-de- force performance: The Year of Magical Thinking at North Coast Repertory Theatre, directed by Jenny Sullivan. Based on Joan Didion’s National Book Award-winning memoir, “The Year of Magical Thinking” is a remarkable story of journey, loss and the ultimate triumph of the human spirit. This play is a tribute to an extraordinary marriage and a love letter to Didion’s daughter.

Linda Purl is known for her roles on “Happy Days” as Ashley Pfister, “Matlock” (Charlene Matlock), “Robin’s Hoods” (Brett Robin), “The Office” (Helene Beesly) and most recently “Designated Survivor" (Julia Rombauer).