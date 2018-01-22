Canyon Crest Academy Dance Conservatory to present 'The Rainbow Catcher'

Canyon Crest Academy Dance Conservatory recently announced performances for its newest dance production, “The Rainbow Catcher,” written, produced and directed by Dance Conservatory Director Rayna Stohl.

The “Rainbow Catcher” is the story of a young girl’s journey of self-discovery after attending a circus performance. Luna was spellbound from the moment she heard the first measure of music. And when the four mystical women commanded the attention of every being in the crowd, Luna felt as though she might explode with delight, and began to plan her escape from her deranged home life. Although leaving her father and sisters would be heartbreaking, escaping from her mother’s wrath to the circus would be liberating. Luna’s experience watching the four women dance prompted her to embark on a journey to find her inner, beautiful self and restore harmony among the four elements.

Community members may watch Luna’s odyssey unfold on Feb.1 at 4 p.m., Feb. 2 at 4 p.m. and 7 p.m., Feb. 3 at 2 p.m., Feb. 8 at 7 p.m., and Feb. 9 at 4 and 7 p.m. at Canyon Crest Academy’s Proscenium Theater. Tickets can be purchased at the box office or online at www.cca-envision.org/events