Local producers’ film selected to premiere at 2018 Sundance Film Festival

GPS Film partners, an independent film financing company, led by Gregory Shockro, Patti Judd, and Stephanie Brown, just announced their latest film, An Evening with Beverly Luff Linn, has been selected into the 2018 Sundance Film Festival. The preeminent festival takes place Jan. 18-28, 2018 in Park City Utah, Luff Linn's world premiere is Saturday night, Jan. 20, on opening weekend.

For the 2018 Festival, 110 feature-length films were selected from 13,468 features and shorts submissions, representing 29 countries and 47 first-time filmmakers.

Shockro is a veteran indie film producer with 22 films and this is his fourth film selected for Sundance. An Evening with Beverly Luff Linn was just highlighted in IndieWire’s “8 Surprises and Hidden Gems From the 2018 Sundance Lineup.” The film features Aubrey Plaza (Ingrid Goes West, Parks and Recreation), Emile Hirsch (Into the Wild, The Girl Next Door), Jemaine Clement (Flight of the Conchords), Craig Robinson (This Is The End, Pineapple Express, The Office) and Matt Berry (Snow White and The Huntsmen, One Day) starring in the quirky independent comedy. The film is directed by Jim Hosking (The Greasy Strangler) and co-written with David Wike.

The story follows Lulu Danger’s (Plaza) unsatisfying marriage taking a turn for the worse when a mysterious man from her past comes to town to perform an event called “An Evening With Beverly Luff Linn; For One Magical Night Only.” Plaza starred in two films that premiered at last year’s Sundance Film Festival, “Ingrid Goes West” and “The Little Hours.” Jim Hosking, director, made a splash with his debut film two years ago at the festival.

The film is funded by the British Film Institute (BFI) with National Lottery funding, Film4 and GPS Film Partners. Producers are Park Pictures, Wigwam Films, and Rook Films. Executive producers include David Gordon Green, the BFI’s Mary Burke, Sam Lavender from Film4, Jim Hosking, David Wike, Jackie Kelman Bisbee, Lance Acord, Gregory Shockro, and Patti Judd. UTA Independent Group is representing the North America sale. Protagonist Pictures is handling international sales.

“We’re delighted to collaborate on this terrific film project. It takes so many different people working together throughout the course to make a great film, and we are excited by how ‘An Evening with Beverly Luff Linn’ turned out. Producer Sam Bisbee from Park Pictures has been a joy to work with, and the independent film group at UTA has always delivered the best projects that have tremendous potential both financially and creatively. We’re beyond thrilled to bring breakout films such as this to the screen,” Shockro said.

The film will compete in the Sundance Next program which is populated by 10 pure, bold works distinguished by an innovative, forward-thinking approach to storytelling. Digital technology paired with unfettered creativity promises that the films in this section will shape a "greater" next wave in American cinema. Films that have premiered in this category in recent years include “A Ghost Story”, “Tangerine” and “A Girl Walks Home Alone At Night.” Next is presented by Adobe.