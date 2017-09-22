RSF Foundation’s VisionNow event will feature the arts

The event will be held on Tuesday, Oct. 3 at RSF Foundation’s Community Room, 162 S. Rancho Santa Fe Rd., Suite B-40, Encinitas 92024 and will begin at 5:30 p.m. The panelists are Barry Edelstein, artistic director at The Old Globe, Maria Mingalone, executive director of Oceanside Museum of Art, and Kristin Lancino, president and artistic director at La Jolla Music Society. Join the discussion on topics, trends, and challenges related to the Arts in San Diego. Refreshments will be served.

Barry Edelstein is a stage director, producer, author, and educator who serves as the Erna Finci Viterbi Artistic Director of The Old Globe, and is recognized as one of the leading American authorities on the works of Shakespeare. His Globe directing credits include The Winter’s Tale, Othello, The Twenty-seventh Man, the world premiere of Rain, Picasso at the Lapin Agile, and Hamlet. He also directed All’s Well That Ends Well as the inaugural production of the Globe for All community tour. Edelstein has taught Shakespearean acting at The Juilliard School, New York University’s Graduate Acting Program, and the University of Southern California. His book Thinking Shakespeare is the standard text on American Shakespearean acting.

Trained as an artist, Maria Mingalone’s nontraditional background allowed her to develop a flexibility of mind that constantly seeks creative expression, an instinct to respond to the unexpected, and a talent for making something beautiful out of nothing. These qualities, added to years of experience as an institutional leader, professional administrator, trained museum educator and curator, empower her to envision the potential in people and things, and the ability to take ideas and make them a reality.

Kristin Lancino has a profound understanding of the performing arts, with experience in management, artistic administration and operations. As President and Artistic Director of La Jolla Music Society, Lancino oversees their artistic and educational initiatives as well as the construction and strategic planning for their new hall, The Conrad Prebys Performing Arts Center. Lancino has a long history in the industry and has served as Executive Director of IMG Artists, overseeing the Artist Management divisions for North and South America, Vice-President for G. Schirmer Inc., Interim Artistic Director for Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center, and Director of Artistic Planning at Carnegie Hall.

VisionNow at RSF Foundation highlights activities that donors are engaged in, putting their charitable vision for a brighter future into action today. RSF Foundation believes that a shared vision for addressing needs and changing lives can make real and lasting impact in the community. VisionNow events are free to attend. More details including a registration link can be found at rsffoundation.org/visionnow-donor-program/