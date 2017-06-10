CCA 12th Annual Film Festival a ‘reel success’

Canyon Crest Academy’s 12th Annual Film Festival showcased over 25 short films and videos this year. CCA-TV - Envision Cinema Coordinator Mark Raines assisted the students with the production of the creative pieces.

Over 200 students, parents and spectators filled the Proscenium Auditorium each handing over a vote at the end of the showings for their choice of best film in their respective categories. Judges included Envision guest artists, teachers and filmmakers.

The winning films included “Checkmate” as the Audience Choice, “Trisha” for Comedy, “Magic the Gathering” for Best Documentary, “For Julian” as Best Drama, “Me & My Coffee” for Best Music Video and “Hurt People” as the Overall Winner. All films can be viewed at YouTube.com/ccatelevision

Additionally, the CCA Envision Cinema is the first in the country to screen two IMAX documentaries created by conservatory students this school year. “Change Is In the Water” and “Bee Conscious” were shown June 7 at the Edwards Stadium 18 IMAX & RPX in Mira Mesa.