State and regional honors bestowed on CCA Envision Cinema and CCA-TV

Canyon Crest Academy Envision Cinema and CCA-TV students won big at the California Student Media Festival which took place recently in Los Angeles. Their entries received Best High School Journalism/News Program, Best Short Film and Best Cinematography in the state of California.

The Cinematography winning entry was titled “La Fortezza” by Gabriel Gaurano, Kalani Newman, Shinwoo Kim, Julia Elihu (class of 2016), Tia Mayer (class of 2016) and the entire 2016-2017 Cinema Conservatory Class. The Best Short Film receiving California’s Gold Award was “Incognito” directed by Navin Bose, Gabriel Gaurano and Jayden Gillespie.

Cinema students also won multiple honors at the San Diego Innovative Video in Education (IVIE) Awards held in Coronado. The Best Cross Curricular winner was “La Fortezza” produced by Gabriel Gaurano, Kalani Newman, Shinwoo Kim, Julia Elihu (class of 2016), Tia Mayer (class of 2016) and the entire 2016-2017 Cinema Conservatory Class. The Best Global Village award went to “La Langue de la Vie” produced by Carson Fildey, Ryan Curcio, Tyler Chae-Banks, Noah Hecht and Daria Miller.

CCA Envision Cinema Coordinator Mark Raines is at the helm of the program and shares some of the magic behind the recent awards. “I think the students at CCA are just so creative and the cinema conservatory program gives them that opportunity to really stretch those creative energies and skills that they have,” Raines said. “We try to run things as close to a real-life experience as possible in the conservatory and in the advanced video film classes. It’s not just a class it’s almost like a work experience.”

The group is also the first in the country to screen two IMAX documentaries created by conservatory students this school year. “Change Is in the Water” and “Bee Conscious” were shown at the Edwards IMAX & RPX Theaters in Mira Mesa.