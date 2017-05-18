Community Concerts of Rancho Santa Fe kicks off ticket sales for the 2017 – 2018 season

Community Concerts of Rancho Santa Fe will be celebrating its 18th year of bringing world class talent to North County San Diego. The all-volunteer non-profit organization hosts four concerts each season beginning in the fall. Each concert includes a delicious catered appetizer spread, coffee and dessert at intermission, and a wine bar hosted by Northern Trust.

Community Concerts of RSF has been proud to present a variety of musical talent over the years and this season is no exception. The eclectic mix of performers will take you on a musical journey you won’t want to miss.

The season begins on Friday, Sept. 29, with the singing trio The Redneck Tenors. A new breed in the “tenor genre” featuring classically-trained veteran artists, is like Duck Dynasty goes to Carnegie Hall – down home laughs with big city music. Written by opera-veteran Matthew Lord and arranged by award-winning composer Craig Bohmler. Larry the Cable Guy meets Il Divo.

Friday Nov.10, features the return of a Community Concerts favorite The Side Street Strutters. The Strutters, with vocalist Meloney Collins, celebrate the 100th anniversary of recorded jazz. Vinyl Jazz - A Century Celebration is a potpourri of jazz, pop and R&B songs like Gershwin’s Rhapsody In Blue, Ellington’s Mood Indigo, and All Or Nothing At All recorded by Frank Sinatra. Melodies that shaped our musical landscape.

Friday March 2, 2018 presents the song and dance duo Two on Tap. Melissa Giattino and Ron DeStefano take you to the days when Fred & Ginger and Mickey & Judy filled the screen with undeniable chemistry, effortless harmony and precision tap dancing. Gorgeous vocals, exciting choreography and unique musical arrangements. This duo breathes new life into classic song-and-dance. If you enjoyed the movie sensation La La Land, you won’t want to miss this engaging performance.

Friday May 11, 2018 showcases The Four Freshmen. Since 1948, the Four Freshmen have been known for their trademark smooth vocals built on the barbershop tradition. Today’s ensemble has been called the greatest jazz vocal group of all time, delivering a fresh take on old favorites with “a twist of elegance and a splash of swing.”

All concerts are held in The Fellowship Hall at the Village Church in Rancho Santa Fe. The four concert series costs $225 per person. If you purchase the season by May 31 you can take advantage of early-bird pricing for $200 per person. Individual tickets for each concert are $75 for adults and $15 for youth ages 12-18. Children under 12 are free with a paid adult. Reserved seating is available for donors and sponsors with a gift of $500 or more. More information, including performer videos, ticket prices, and donor/sponsor levels are available at www.ccrsf.org. Tickets can be purchased through the website or by mail to PO Box 2781, Rancho Santa Fe, CA 92067. Question? Please email us at info@ccrsf.org.