Pop vocalist Melinda Doolittle to perform at Community Concerts of Rancho Santa Fe event

Community Concerts of Rancho Santa Fe (CCRSF) will present Melinda Doolittle in concert on Friday, Jan. 20 at the Village Church Fellowship Hall (6225 Paseo Delicias, Rancho Santa Fe, 92067). Doolittle has wowed audiences everywhere from the White House to the Kennedy Center to Carnegie Hall. A powerful Pop vocalist, Doolittle became a household name in 2007 during season six of American Idol. She came in third in the voting with Simon Cowell calling her his “personal favorite.” She won over fans with her stunning powerhouse vocals and her personal charm. Her debut album, Coming Back to You (2009), garnered rave reviews from critics, including The New York Times which hailed Doolittle as one of the most “phenomenally gifted” singers in years.

Doolittle has been a featured guest with the Boston Pops, Charlotte Symphony and United States Air Force Orchestra to name a few, including a featured performer at the 2015 Boston Pops Fourth of July Spectacular. She is currently headlining her own soulful show, Great American Soul Book.

Please visit the CCRSF website for more information at www.ccrsf.org. Doors open at 6:15 p.m., the show starts at 7 p.m. Tickets are available online at www.ccrsf.org or by mail with credit card or check: PO Box 2781, RSF, CA 92067. Ticket sales for the April 1 “non-series” CCRSF concert featuring Equinox Little Big Band will begin Jan. 20 at the Melinda Doolittle concert. This concert format is similar to the sold-out Simply Sinatra concert last season with reserved seating at tables of 10 plus BYO food and beverage.