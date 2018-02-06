TWO ON TAP to perform at Community Concerts of Rancho Santa Fe event

Community Concerts of Rancho Santa Fe presents TWO ON TAP in concert March 2 at 7 p.m.

TWO ON TAP marks the creative collaboration of celebrated musical theatre performers Melissa Giattino and Ron DeStefano. Since debuting in February 2010, TWO ON TAP has entertained tens of thousands at theatrical concerts across the USA, gala events, and headline performances onboard luxury cruise liners.

TWO ON TAP brings variety to the mainstage in a world-class headline act filled with timeless melodies from the Great American Songbook, fantastic vocals, gorgeous costumes, and exciting tap-dancing. This one-of-a-kind duo has performed at hundreds of venues worldwide while fulfilling one important mission: to breathe new life into classic song-and-dance with clever arrangements, a meaningful connection to the audience, and signature high-energy routines. Recent accomplishments include multiple appearances at the National World War II Museum in New Orleans, headline spots on Queen Mary 2’s historic transatlantic route, and multiple community concert tours including over 100 cities throughout the Midwestern and Mountain states.

All concerts are held in The Fellowship Hall at the Village Church in Rancho Santa Fe. . Evening includes heavy appetizers catered by Whole Foods and a wine bar compliments of Northern Trust. Dessert and coffee are served at intermission. Individual tickets for each concert are $75 for adults and $15 for youth ages 13-18. Children age 12 and under are free with a paid adult. Reserved seating is available for donors and sponsors with a gift of $500 or more.

More information including performer videos, ticket prices, and donor/sponsor levels are available at www.ccrsf.org. Tickets can be purchased through the website or by mail to PO Box 2781, Rancho Santa Fe, CA 92067. Question? Please email us at info@ccrsf.org.