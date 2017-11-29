CCA Envision Theatre Arts to present 'Into the Woods'

Canyon Crest Academy Envision Theatre Arts presents "Into the Woods" Dec. 8 - 16.

Watch everyone's favorite storybook characters come together for a timeless, yet relevant, piece in James Lapine and Stephen Sondheim’s Into the Woods. The fantastical elements of this magical word will come to life in the audiences’ imagination. Twenty "onstage" seats are available on a first come basis.

The Brothers Grimm hit the stage with an epic fairytale about wishes, family and the choices we make.

The story follows a Baker and his wife, who wish to have a child; Cinderella, who wishes to attend the King's Festival; and Jack, who wishes his cow would give milk. When the Baker and his wife learn that they cannot have a child because of a Witch's curse, the two set off on a journey to break the curse. Everyone's wish is granted, but the consequences of their actions return to haunt them later with disastrous results. The Tony Award-winning book and score are both enchanting and touching.

Into the Woods premiered at the Old Globe Theatre in San Diego on Dec. 4, 1986 and ran for 50 performances before transitioning to Broadway. Thirty-one years and four days later, Into the Woods will open at CCA under the direction of CCA Envision Theatre Arts Coordinator Jeannine Marquie with musical direction by guest artist Leigh Scarritt.

For tickets, visit bit.ly/2k8BIrb