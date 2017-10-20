Rancho Santa Fe Event Briefs

Catch a Concert

San Diego Opera’s Opera on the Concourse, a series of free, 45-minute lunchtime concerts held on the Civic Concourse (C Street between First and Third avenues downtown) with the stars of the SDO season, opens noon, Thursday, Oct. 19 featuring tunes from “The Pirates of Penzance.” sdopera.org

The 28th annual Athenaeum Music & Arts Library chamber concert series opens with Hugo Wolf’s Italian Songbook, 7:30 p.m., Saturday Oct. 21 at 1008 Wall St. The 46 brief tunes in Wolf’s song cycle Italienisches Liederbuch, will be performed as a mini-opera and dramatic dialogue by Ashley Robillard, Dennis Chmelensky and Mikael Eliasen. Series: $223-$254. One concert: $40-$45. (858) 454-5872. ljathenaeum.org

San Diego New Music opens its 2017-18 season, “iN:transit,” with seven pieces curated by the Hausmann Quartet, 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 25 at Athenaeum Music & Arts Library, 1008 Wall St. The Hausmann Quartet uses freeways and airports as a launching point to explore a program of energy, vitality and living music featuring works. Tickets: $20-$25. (858) 454-5872. ljathenaeum.org/new-music

This month’s Noche Latina brings together vocalist Eunice Fidawi, guitarist Carlos Velasco and poet Araceli Valenzuela in concert, 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 21 at La Jolla Community Center, 6811 La Jolla Blvd. Tickets: $20. (858) 459-0831. ljcommunitycenter.org

On with the Show

Each Write Out Loud program explores a specific theme by weaving a stories, poems and sometimes music, together into a literary tapestry. “The Windy City,” takes the stage 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 23 at Cygnet Theatre, 4040 Twiggs St., Old Town. Tickets: $25. (619) 297-8953. writeoutloudsd.com

The Indian Fine Arts Academy of San Diego, along with NaMaargam Dance Company & Talent South, present Antaram, with dance and theatrics that tell the stories of strong feminine characters of Indian mythology and history, 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 21, at Mandeville Auditorium, UCSD campus, 9500 Gilman Drive. $30-$50. indianfinearts.org

Moonlight movie, Halloween events at Flower Hill Promenade

On Saturday, Oct. 21, from 10 a.m. - noon, Flower Hill is hosting a Pumpkin Palooza. Families can purchase their pumpkins at Whole Foods and then bring them over to the east courtyard where there will be kid-safe carving stations set-up for them to carve their Jack O’ Lanterns.On Saturday, Oct. 28, after the sun goes down, the center will air moonlight movie “Hotel Transylvania” for the whole family to enjoy. On Tuesday, Oct. 31, all are invited to trick-or-treat on the promenade on Halloween day from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Flower Hill Promenade is located at 2720 Via de la Valle, Del Mar, 92014. Visit flowerhill.com

Surfing Madonna Beach Run

Surfing Madonna presents its fifth annual Beach Run on Nov. 5 at Moonlight Beach in Encinitas.

The event, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., includes 5K, 10K and 15K runs at 2 p.m. starting and finishing at Moonlight Beach.Following the run, Surfing Madonna will host an after-party for participants at Seaside Bazaar complete with DJs and a beer garden. Visit surfingmadonna.org

Radical reptiles at the Birdwing

Slither into the world of reptiles with Living Coast Discovery Center’s animal ambassadors. Learn about what all reptiles have in common. Look at a snake skin up close and compare the size of tortoises and sea turtles. After the presentation, join the San Dieguito River Valley Conservancy on an optional, easy, 4-mile round-trip hike around the San Dieguito Lagoon.

Saturday, Oct. 28 at 10 a.m. at the Birdwing Open Air Classroom, 2775 Via de la Valle, Del Mar. This event is free; space is limited to 50 people. Directions will be provided upon registration. https://form.jotform.us/70881020911145

NCS Orchestra presents ‘Chills and Thrills’

The North Coast Symphony Orchestra, directed by Daniel Swem, will perform “Chills and Thrills” on Sunday, Oct. 22, at 2:30 p.m. at Seacoast Community Church, 1050 Regal Road, Encinitas, 92024. Among other eerie selections, the concert will include: Berlioz’ “Dream of a Witches’ Sabbath” from the “Symphonie Fantastique,” Dukas’ “The Sorcerer’s Apprentice,” and Grieg’s “In the Hall of the Mountain King” from ‘Peer Gynt Suite No.1.” Admission: $10 general, $8 seniors/students/military, $25/family max. For more information, visit www.northcoastsymphony.com. The orchestra is funded in part by the City of Encinitas and the Mizel Family Foundation..

Crystal Ball Gala Nov. 11

The 19th Annual Crystal Ball Gala will be held Nov. 11 at the Del Mar Country Club in Rancho Santa Fe. The evening will include a cocktail reception, gourmet dinner by Jeffrey Strauss of Pamplemousse Grille, dancing to music by Cal- Phonics, and one-of-a-kind live auction items. This year also includes new upgraded service options for certain table level purchases.

All proceeds raised at Crystal Ball Gala directly benefit benefit Casa de Amparo, which has a mission “to support those affected by and at risk of child abuse and neglect, through a range of programs and services that promote healing, growth, and healthy relationships,” according to its website.

Casa de Amparo will honor Diane Martin for her commitment and generosity to Casa de Amparo. Visit bit.ly/2gqYxSo

Casa De Amparo benefit at Mille Fleurs

A Holiday Fashion Show & Luncheon will be held Oct. 31 at Mille Fleurs in Rancho Santa Fe from 10:30 a.m.-1 p.m. The Holiday Fashion show and luncheon features exclusive fashion selected by Maggie Bobileff.

All proceeds raised at the Holiday Fashion Show & Luncheon will benefit Casa de Amparo, which has a mission “to support those affected by and at risk of child abuse and neglect, through a range of programs and services that promote healing, growth, and healthy relationships,” according to its website. Visit casadeamparo.org/holidayfashionshow

‘Of Mice and Men’ at NC Rep

For its second play of Season 36, North Coast Rep in Solana Beach is reviving John Steinbeck’s classic drama novella-turned play. Opening Night is Saturday, Oct. 21, at 8 p.m. The show runs through Nov. 12. There will be a special talkback on Friday, Oct. 27, with the cast and artistic director. Visit northcoastrep.org to purchase tickets.

Del Mar International Horse Show