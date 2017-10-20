Rancho Santa Fe Event Briefs

Catch a Concert
San Diego Opera’s Opera on the Concourse, a series of free, 45-minute lunchtime concerts held on the Civic Concourse (C Street between First and Third avenues downtown) with the stars of the SDO season, opens noon, Thursday, Oct. 19 featuring tunes from “The Pirates of Penzance.” sdopera.org
The 28th annual Athenaeum Music & Arts Library chamber concert series opens with Hugo Wolf’s Italian Songbook, 7:30 p.m., Saturday Oct. 21 at 1008 Wall St. The 46 brief tunes in Wolf’s song cycle Italienisches Liederbuch, will be performed as a mini-opera and dramatic dialogue by Ashley Robillard, Dennis Chmelensky and Mikael Eliasen. Series: $223-$254. One concert: $40-$45. (858) 454-5872. ljathenaeum.org
San Diego New Music opens its 2017-18 season, “iN:transit,” with seven pieces curated by the Hausmann Quartet, 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 25 at Athenaeum Music & Arts Library, 1008 Wall St. The Hausmann Quartet uses freeways and airports as a launching point to explore a program of energy, vitality and living music featuring works. Tickets: $20-$25. (858) 454-5872. ljathenaeum.org/new-music
This month’s Noche Latina brings together vocalist Eunice Fidawi, guitarist Carlos Velasco and poet Araceli Valenzuela in concert, 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 21 at La Jolla Community Center, 6811 La Jolla Blvd. Tickets: $20. (858) 459-0831. ljcommunitycenter.org
On with the Show
Each Write Out Loud program explores a specific theme by weaving a stories, poems and sometimes music, together into a literary tapestry. “The Windy City,” takes the stage 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 23 at Cygnet Theatre, 4040 Twiggs St., Old Town. Tickets: $25. (619) 297-8953. writeoutloudsd.com
The Indian Fine Arts Academy of San Diego, along with NaMaargam Dance Company & Talent South, present Antaram, with dance and theatrics that tell the stories of strong feminine characters of Indian mythology and history, 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 21, at Mandeville Auditorium, UCSD campus, 9500 Gilman Drive. $30-$50. indianfinearts.org
Moonlight movie, Halloween events at Flower Hill Promenade
On Saturday, Oct. 21, from 10 a.m. - noon, Flower Hill is hosting a Pumpkin Palooza. Families can purchase their pumpkins at Whole Foods and then bring them over to the east courtyard where there will be kid-safe carving stations set-up for them to carve their Jack O’ Lanterns.On Saturday, Oct. 28, after the sun goes down, the center will air moonlight movie “Hotel Transylvania” for the whole family to enjoy. On Tuesday, Oct. 31, all are invited to trick-or-treat on the promenade on Halloween day from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Flower Hill Promenade is located at 2720 Via de la Valle, Del Mar, 92014. Visit flowerhill.com
Surfing Madonna Beach Run
Surfing Madonna presents its fifth annual Beach Run on Nov. 5 at Moonlight Beach in Encinitas.
The event, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., includes 5K, 10K and 15K runs at 2 p.m. starting and finishing at Moonlight Beach.Following the run, Surfing Madonna will host an after-party for participants at Seaside Bazaar complete with DJs and a beer garden. Visit surfingmadonna.org
Radical reptiles at the Birdwing
Slither into the world of reptiles with Living Coast Discovery Center’s animal ambassadors. Learn about what all reptiles have in common. Look at a snake skin up close and compare the size of tortoises and sea turtles. After the presentation, join the San Dieguito River Valley Conservancy on an optional, easy, 4-mile round-trip hike around the San Dieguito Lagoon.
Saturday, Oct. 28 at 10 a.m. at the Birdwing Open Air Classroom, 2775 Via de la Valle, Del Mar. This event is free; space is limited to 50 people. Directions will be provided upon registration. https://form.jotform.us/70881020911145
NCS Orchestra presents ‘Chills and Thrills’
The North Coast Symphony Orchestra, directed by Daniel Swem, will perform “Chills and Thrills” on Sunday, Oct. 22, at 2:30 p.m. at Seacoast Community Church, 1050 Regal Road, Encinitas, 92024. Among other eerie selections, the concert will include: Berlioz’ “Dream of a Witches’ Sabbath” from the “Symphonie Fantastique,” Dukas’ “The Sorcerer’s Apprentice,” and Grieg’s “In the Hall of the Mountain King” from ‘Peer Gynt Suite No.1.” Admission: $10 general, $8 seniors/students/military, $25/family max. For more information, visit www.northcoastsymphony.com. The orchestra is funded in part by the City of Encinitas and the Mizel Family Foundation..
Crystal Ball Gala Nov. 11
The 19th Annual Crystal Ball Gala will be held Nov. 11 at the Del Mar Country Club in Rancho Santa Fe. The evening will include a cocktail reception, gourmet dinner by Jeffrey Strauss of Pamplemousse Grille, dancing to music by Cal- Phonics, and one-of-a-kind live auction items. This year also includes new upgraded service options for certain table level purchases.
All proceeds raised at Crystal Ball Gala directly benefit benefit Casa de Amparo, which has a mission “to support those affected by and at risk of child abuse and neglect, through a range of programs and services that promote healing, growth, and healthy relationships,” according to its website.
Casa de Amparo will honor Diane Martin for her commitment and generosity to Casa de Amparo. Visit bit.ly/2gqYxSo
Casa De Amparo benefit at Mille Fleurs
A Holiday Fashion Show & Luncheon will be held Oct. 31 at Mille Fleurs in Rancho Santa Fe from 10:30 a.m.-1 p.m. The Holiday Fashion show and luncheon features exclusive fashion selected by Maggie Bobileff.
All proceeds raised at the Holiday Fashion Show & Luncheon will benefit Casa de Amparo, which has a mission “to support those affected by and at risk of child abuse and neglect, through a range of programs and services that promote healing, growth, and healthy relationships,” according to its website. Visit casadeamparo.org/holidayfashionshow
‘Of Mice and Men’ at NC Rep
For its second play of Season 36, North Coast Rep in Solana Beach is reviving John Steinbeck’s classic drama novella-turned play. Opening Night is Saturday, Oct. 21, at 8 p.m. The show runs through Nov. 12. There will be a special talkback on Friday, Oct. 27, with the cast and artistic director. Visit northcoastrep.org to purchase tickets.
Del Mar International Horse Show
The Del Mar International Horse Show runs through Oct. 29 at the Del Mar Horsepark, located at 14550 El Camino Real, Del Mar, 92014. Known for its incredible atmosphere and exciting competition, the Del Mar International Horse Show encompasses multiple weeks of world-class show jumping, which attracts an elite field of internationally recognized horses and riders. Visit jumpdelmar.com
Bach Collegium SD North County series
Bach Collegium San Diego recently announced that for the first time, all its concerts will be performed both in central San Diego and at a North County venue, Sts. Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Church in Cardiff-by-the-Sea. The new North County Series begins with Acis AND Galatea, by G.F. Handel, on Oct. 21 from 6:45 p.m.-8:45 p.m.Visit bachcollegiumsd.org. Address: 3459 Manchester Avenue, Cardiff-By-The-Sea.
A Celtic Choral Celebration
The Center Chorale presents A Celtic Choral Celebration, the first concert of the 2017/18 season for the North County choral ensemble. Local Ashworth Academy of Highland Dance joins the Center Chorale in this concert. The Chorale will sing arrangements of Scottish and Irish tunes accompanied by pianist, Joseph Valent. A Celtic Choral Celebration will be in the California Center for Arts, Escondido, Center Theater on Oct. 27, at 7 p.m. Tickets: artcenter.org or call 800-988-4253.
Bow Wow Brunch Cruise
This month, Hornblower’s 9th Annual Bow Wow Brunch Cruise will live up to the “Wow” with a delicious brunch, Halloween-themed canine costume contest and a stunning ride around the boo-tiful San Diego Bay. Each adult ticket purchase includes a free invitation to bring one furry canine family member to this howlingly good time, setting sail at noon on Sunday, Oct. 22.
A portion of each ticket sale will go to the pets and programs at Helen Woodward Animal Center. Each adult passenger is invited to board with one dog. Canines must be kept on a leash throughout the cruise.
To book tickets, visit hornblower.com/bowwow. Boarding begins at 11:30 a.m. at Hornblower’s Grape Street Pier (1800 N. Harbor Drive, San Diego, CA, 92101) and the cruise will sail from noon to 2 p.m.
Aruna Run 5K
The inaugural San Diego Aruna Run 5K on Oct. 21 in Encinitas will benefit the Aruna Project, a U.S. nonprofit whose mission is to bring and sustain freedom through employment marked by holistic care to sexually enslaved women in India. The run will be one of 13 runs the Aruna Project hosts this year to raise awareness about the harsh reality of commercial sexual exploitation in India and to generate money to aid in the freedom process.
Race registration begins at 10 a.m., race starts at 11 a.m. Location: Encinitas Community Park, 425 Santa Fe Dr., Encinitas, CA 92024. Visit arunaproject.com
Free Manure Management & Composting Workshop
Solana Center presents a Manure Management and Composting Workshop Saturday, Nov. 4, 10 a.m.-noon, that will show you how to both protect your local watershed and produce a fantastic soil product from large animal manure. Composting is easy and inexpensive. Improper disposal of manure is unsightly, breeds flies, may create health hazards, and can contaminate local streams and water sources. Using composted manure on your garden and landscaping will help your plants thrive and conserves water too! Workshop will also cover basics of traditional composting, as well as the particulars associated with composting manure on-site. This workshop is funded by the County of San Diego. Pre-registration required. Location: Pathfinder Farm, 2101 Marilyn Ln, San Marcos, 92069. Register at: bit.ly/2yqPJnjFriends of Jung San Diego lecture
The Friends of Jung San Diego will hold a Friday lecture, Nov. 3, 7:30 p.m., at The Winston School, 215 9th Street, Del Mar, 92014. Jerome Bernstein, MA, NCPsyA will speak on "Global Climate Change: The Dominion Psyche and the Psyche Left Behind." Bernstein is a Jungian analyst in private practice in Santa Fe, New Mexico and is a Diplomate of the American Psychotherapy Association. He provides lectures and seminars nationally and internationally on Borderland Consciousness and the psychic and clinical bridges between American Indian (and other indigenous groups) and western healing modalities.
Lecture: Hate Crimes: A Legal Perspective?
Friday, Oct. 20, 1 p.m-3 p.m. San Elijo Campus of MiraCosta College, 3333 Manchester Ave, Cardiff, CA 92007, room 204. Free. Lecture: Hate Crimes: A Legal Perspective?
Oscar Garcia, from the San Diego County District Attorney’s Office, will discuss the difference between hate crimes, hate speech, civil rights violations and how the 1st amendment pertains to these issues. Info: lifesanelijo@gmail.com