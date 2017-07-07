RSF Art Guild and RSF Historical Society to present 'Art in the Afternoon' event July 15

The Rancho Santa Fe Historical Society and the Rancho Santa Fe Art Guild will present “Art in The Afternoon” Saturday, July 15, from 4-7 p.m. in the courtyard of the RSF Historical Society.

The event will feature a presentation and sale of art created by members of the Rancho Santa Fe Art Guild. Come and meet the artists and see the wide variety of offerings in different media. Sculptures and paintings will both be presented. A wine and cheese reception begins at 4 p.m.

One of the participating artists is Cindy Klong, a longtime member of the RSF Art Guild and former board member. Klong recently won 1st and 2nd place in the Oil Representation People Category at the Fine Art Exhibit at the San Diego County Fair.

The RSF Historical Society is located at 6036 La Flecha on the corner of La Flecha and Via de Santa Fe. For more information or directions, call Sharon Alix at the RSF Historical Society at 858-756-9291. Visit www.rsfhs.org.