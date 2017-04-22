Rancho Santa Fe Art Guild to hold landscape painting demo/paint-out featuring award-winning watercolorist

The Rancho Santa Fe Art Guild is offering a demo with the accomplished watercolorist Keiko Tanabe, on Monday, May 22, 9:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m. Tanabe has won numerous awards and given workshops all over the world.

The demo will be held in a spectacular local garden that has been featured in many publications. Lunch is included. For this demo the guild is asking that members pay $15 and guests/non-members pay $30. RSVP to rsfartguild@gmail.com and send checks to RSFAG, P.O. Box 773, RSF, CA 92067. Space is limited to the first 25 people to respond.