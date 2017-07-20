Pop-up art displays appearing in Rancho Santa Fe area
Art has been “popping up” for a few days each time recently at various Rancho Santa Fe locations. The artist, who wishes to remain anonymous, said the art pieces are designed as a give-back to the community: “Simply to make someone smile for a brief moment in a hectic world.” The photos above and below show the first three pieces that have “popped up.” According to rumor, there are several more to come. When and where will the next surprise appear?