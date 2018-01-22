Del Mar Art Center Gallery to present 'Art Comes Alive!' opening reception

The Del Mar Art Center Gallery ushers in 2018 with “ART Comes Alive!" The opening art reception featuring music, refreshments, wine and art is Saturday Feb. 3 from 5-8 p.m. – free admission and two-hour validation is provided for the underground parking.
This season the gallery is highlighting one of its longtime artists, Susan Darnall. A contemporary painter of expressive vibrant abstract works, she captures nature’s energy within her multi-layered acrylic/oils and encaustic pieces. Darnall’s work explodes with the energy and movement around us contained in every moment. She arrived in San Diego in 1980. Her roots are in Hingham, Mass. where she was raised. She studied fine art at the University of Colorado and graduated in fashion design from Parsons School of Design in New York City. She has been painting and showing since 1986, said Maidy Morhous, president of the Del Mar Art Center Gallery.
The Del Mar Art Center Gallery offers great art by established and emerging artists from the San Diego area, Morhous said. "We have artists showing in San Diego as well as internationally. The gallery presents a nice mix of style and media; sculpture, oil, acrylic, woven, wood, printmaking, ceramics, mosaic, encaustic, etc. Please stop by the gallery to meet artists and their artwork at our first Opening Reception of 2018!”The Del Mar Art Canter Gallery is located at the Del Mar Plaza, 1555 Camino Del Mar, Suite 314, Del Mar, 92014. Visit www.dmacgallery.com