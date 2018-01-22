Del Mar Art Center Gallery to present 'Art Comes Alive!' opening reception

This season the gallery is highlighting one of its longtime artists, Susan Darnall. A contemporary painter of expressive vibrant abstract works, she captures nature’s energy within her multi-layered acrylic/oils and encaustic pieces. Darnall’s work explodes with the energy and movement around us contained in every moment. She arrived in San Diego in 1980. Her roots are in Hingham, Mass. where she was raised. She studied fine art at the University of Colorado and graduated in fashion design from Parsons School of Design in New York City. She has been painting and showing since 1986, said Maidy Morhous, president of the Del Mar Art Center Gallery.