Community Concerts of Rancho Santa Fe kicks off new season with The 3 Redneck Tenors Sept. 29

Community Concerts of Rancho Santa Fe will kick off its 18th season of bringing world-class musical talent to North County San Diego with the singing trio The 3 Redneck Tenors. The event will be held Friday, Sept. 29, from 6 p.m. -9 p.m. at the Village Church Fellowship Hall in Rancho Santa Fe.

A “new breed” in the world of tenors, Matthew Lord, Blake Davidson and Jonathan Fruge star in this musical comedy that features classically-trained veteran artists and brings a unique combination of down-home laughs and big city music. Individually, these artists have had remarkable careers performing at nearly every major Opera House in the United States and around the world. It’s Duck Dynasty meets Carnegie Hall! Written by opera-veteran Matthew Lord, with arrangements by award-winning composer Craig Bohmler, the 3 Redneck Tenors have been thrilling audiences since 2006.

Tickets are $75 for adults and $15 for youth ages 13 – 18. Children age 12 and under accompanied by an adult are free. Season ticket price of $225 for all four concerts is still available. Evening includes heavy appetizers catered by Whole Foods and a wine bar compliments of Northern Trust. Dessert and coffee are served at intermission. More information, including performer videos, ticket prices, and donor/sponsor levels are available at www.ccrsf.org. Tickets can be purchased through the website or by mail to PO Box 2781, Rancho Santa Fe, CA 92067. Question? Please email info@ccrsf.org.