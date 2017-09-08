Enjoy music of the ‘Greatest Generation’ at upcoming RSF Big Band event

Rancho Santa Fe Big Band, in its 17th year, will perform Sunday, Nov. 5, at 6 :30 p.m. at the Village Community Presbyterian Church Hall in Rancho Santa Fe.

Rancho Santa Fe Big Band is a 17-piece swing orchestra of the highest quality dedicated to the preservation and performance of the music of the “Greatest Generation,” also known as the Swing Era. Founded by the late Professor of Music, Jack Wheaton, produced by Dominick Addario, MD, and conducted by Dave Murray, this swing orchestra is big, bold and performs vintage arrangements of the talented musician/composers of the 1930s and 1940s in a club atmosphere of tables and a bring-your-own appetizers and beverage.

The line-up includes some of the finest musicians in Southern California, including Bob Mathes, Les Keppics, Robbie Smith, Chris Klich and many more. Band members have played with Stan Kenton, Woody Herman, Jimmy Dorsey and Glenn Miller, and have backed up greats like Frank Sinatra, Tony Bennett, Peggy Lee and more. Band vocalist and event coordinator Marie Addario brings her soulful sound to this swing ensemble.

RSF Big Band is a nonprofit organization and has contributed to various San Diego charities, including the Camp Pendleton Marine Family Food Drive, KSDS Radio, and many local organizations in their home town. The band has performed on the greens at both the La Jolla Cove and Rancho Santa Fe July 4th concerts. Tickets are $45 per person. Tables of 10 may be reserved for a discount of $400. Email ticket requests at addariomarie@gmail.com or call 858-756-4542. More information and music videos can be found on the band’s website: rsfbb.com.

The Village CHurch is located at 6225 Paseo Delicias, Rancho Santa Fe.