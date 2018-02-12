Harpist Sasha Boldachev to perform solo recital

The San Diego Chapter of the American Harp Society will present harpist Sasha Boldachev in a solo recital on Sunday, Feb. 18, at 5 p.m. at St. Paul's Lutheran Church at 1376 Felspar St., San Diego, CA 92109.

Official Artist of Salvi Harps (Italy), soloist at the Bolshoi Theatre (Russia), instructor and international harp expert, Boldachev's San Diego debut concert is part of a 15-country world tour, educating audiences and presenting the harp and the music played on the instrument in a new, modern way. Arranging his own music from Bach to Stravinsky and Adele to Red Hot Chili Peppers, Boldachev's recital program will include classical and pop/rock selections.

Advance $10 tickets can be purchased at bit.ly/2o0O96R Day-of tickets at the door will be a suggested donation of $15. All proceeds benefit the San Diego Harp Society, a nonprofit organization.

On Saturday, Feb. 17 from 3-5 p.m., Sasha Boldachev will also be giving a Master Class, open to auditors and students of all ages. Please contact the San Diego Harp Society at sandiegoharpsociety@gmail.com if you are interested in attending and/or performing at the master class.

For more information about Sasha Boldachev and his music, visit boldachev.info/