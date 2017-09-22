The Fab Four concert to be held at The Inn at RSF

The Fab Four, the Ultimate Tribute Band, will perform at The Inn at Rancho Santa Fe on Sept. 30, to raise funds for the continued development of the on-site dental clinic at the Hospital Infantil de las Californias. Funds raised will also support the Hospital’s “Programa de Apoyo a Pacientes Indigentes” (program for indigent patients) and Foundation operations.

The Fab Four is elevated far above every other Beatles tribute because of their precise attention to detail. With uncanny, note-for-note live renditions of Beatles’ songs, the Fab Four make audiences think they are watching the real thing. This incredible stage show includes three costume changes representing every era of the Beatles’ ever-changing career.

This loving tribute to the Beatles has amazed audiences all over the world, including Japan, Malaysia, Hong Kong, The United Kingdom, Germany, Mexico and Brazil with record-perfect live performances of such classics as “Can’t Buy Me Love,” “Yesterday,” “A Day In The Life,” “Penny Lane,” “Here Comes The Sun,” and “Hey Jude.”

A crowd of 500 is anticipated at the event, which includes a gourmet dinner, opportunity drawing, live auction and silent auction. Doors open at 5 p.m. The humanitarian hospital provides care for children from the “mega-region” of San Diego County, Baja California and beyond. Tickets can be purchased online at www.usfcc.org.

The Foundation for the Children of the Californias is part of a tri-national collaboration among philanthropies in the United States, Mexico and Canada, which for 23 years has provided needed medical care and disease prevention education to children of the border region through critical support of the Hospital Infantil de las Californias. The facility is located adjacent to the U.S. border (one half mile into Baja California, Mexico).

The Hospital Infantil de las Californias pediatric complex offers outpatient services in 26 specialties in a 56,000-square-foot complex plus community outreach. Approximately 60 percent of the hospital’s staff and medical personnel donate their professional services. To find out more, go to www.usfcc.org.