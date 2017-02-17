Community Concerts of Rancho Santa Fe presents Alina Kiryayeva Feb. 24

Alina Kiryayeva will be performing her show titled “Moving Pictures” on Feb. 24 at the Village Church in Rancho Santa Fe. “Moving Pictures” piano program is a collection of the most exciting and colorful classical masterworks featured in famous movies and cartoons. Works by Liszt, Chopin and Beethoven have captivated and delighted audiences of all ages with Kiryayeva’s unique interpretations and captivating stage presence. She thrills listeners with virtuosic fireworks of nearly unplayable piano transcriptions that simply take your breath away.

Familiar melodies bring to life such cinematographic masterpieces as “Immortal Beloved” and “Love Story,” which featured Beethoven’s Moonlight sonata. Also showcased is “Clair de Lune” by Debussy, from the 1940 soundtrack to “Larry Adler,” and is still featured in contemporary movies (such as “Twilight”). And Rhapsody by Liszt will surely bring smiles to everybody’s face with an accompanying slideshow of cartoon characters Bugs Bunny and Tom the Cat.

Reviews of “Moving Pictures” have described the show as: “The combination of musical artistry, phenomenal skills, and informative and entertaining commentary made the event so special. The audience is still talking about it. Brava!”

Please visit the CCRSF website for more information and to view short video clips of all CCRSF artists. Tickets are available online at www.ccrsf.org or by mail with credit card or check: PO Box 2781, RSF, CA 92067. Doors open at 6:15 p.m. for wine and hors d’oeuvres and the show starts at 7 p.m. Ticket sales for the April 1 “non-series” CCRSF concert featuring Equinox Little Big Band are now available. This concert format is similar to the sold out Simply Sinatra concert last season with reserved seating at tables of 10 plus BYO food and beverage.