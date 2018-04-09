The Four Freshmen to perform at next Community Concerts of Rancho Santa Fe event

Community Concerts of Rancho Santa Fe presents The Four Freshmen in concert May 11 at 7 p.m.

Singing with a harmony uniquely their own, The Four Freshmen have enamored listeners world-wide for years, while gaining recognition as one of the most influential vocal groups of all time. Their tight-knit sound inspired The Beach Boys’ Brian Wilson, The Mamas & The Papas, Frankie Valli and the Manhattan Transfer.

It all started in 1948, when four college freshmen crafted a unique style of vocal harmony that soon caught the ear of the great bandleader Stan Kenton. Kenton was responsible for bringing the Freshmen to Capitol Records, where they would eventually record 23 albums, thrusting them into the national spotlight.

The Freshmen have recorded over 75 albums, 70 top selling singles, and received six Grammy nominations. The four have toured constantly since their inception, continuing to perform to sold out audiences around the globe.

The integrity of the sound created by the original guys has been meticulously maintained. Die-hard fans and former members alike have agreed that the current lineup; Bob Ferreira, Tommy Boynton, Stein Malvey and Jon Gaines, are second to none.

While paying tribute to such classic Freshmen favorites as “Day By Day” and “Blue World,” the current group also continues to bring new arrangements to their live shows and recordings. Their latest endeavor, “Four Freshmen & Friends,” features new audience favorites like “Day In Day Out”, “Moonglow” and “Stompin' At The Savoy.” In concert The Freshmen shine on brand new arrangements of “Come Fly with Me” and “I An’t got Nobody.” Within their show you will also hear the body swaying “Girl From Ipanema.” One can’t forget the toe tapping “Route 66.”