Community Concerts of Rancho Santa Fe shares love of music with local schools

Community Concerts of Rancho Santa Fe (CCRSF) is celebrating its 18th season of bringing world-class musical talent to North County San Diego. A commitment of this concert series is to provide an opportunity for young folks in the community to experience live music and meet musicians and performers in person. Each season CCRSF partners with local schools to bring the events right to the students, where they can enjoy a live concert and talk to the artists. This is a gift to the community and all funding for these events is sponsored by CCRSF.
On March 2, Community Concerts will be sending the dancing duo Two on Tap to R. Roger Rowe School for a short performance followed by time for questions with the artists. The school has also invited the students’ family members to attend this event.
Two on Tap, which will also perform a concert at the Village Church March 2 at 7 p.m., brings audiences back in time to an era when couples such as Fred and Ginger filled the silver screen with undeniable chemistry, effortless harmony, and precision tap dancing. Gorgeous vocals, exciting choreography, and unique musical arrangements all take center stage in this energetic song and dance performance.
Evening concerts will be held in The Fellowship Hall on the Village Church campus in Rancho Santa Fe. Doors open at 6:15 p.m. Concert begins at 7 p.m. Ticket price includes heavy appetizers catered by Whole Foods and a wine bar compliments of Northern Trust. Dessert and coffee are served at intermission. Individual tickets for each concert are $75 for adults and $15 for youth ages 13-18. Children age 12 and under are free with a paid adult. Reserved seating is available for donors and sponsors with a gift of $500 or more.
More information, including performer videos, ticket prices, and donor/sponsor levels, are available at www.ccrsf.org. Tickets can be purchased through the website or by mail to PO Box 2781, Rancho Santa Fe, CA 92067. Questions? Please email info@ccrsf.org.