Community Concerts of Rancho Santa Fe to present 'The Fabulous Equinox Little Big Band'

Meet your next two best friends – Jeremy Davis and Clay Johnson with their fiery-hot 11-piece big band at the Community Concerts of RSF event Saturday, April 1 at the Village Church in RSF. Audiences have fallen in love with these two sophisticated Southern gentlemen and the high-energy show that is “The Fabulous Equinox Little Big Band” Along with the greatest songs, the best original arrangements and phenomenal musicianship, these two bring their rich friendship and charm to the stage. Fashioned in the style and swagger of the legendary entertainers led by Frank Sinatra, Davis and Johnson are putting their own stamp on the Great American songbook, graced with a touch of Motown, Ray Charles, Johnny Cash, Elvis and more. Offering freshness and relevance that speaks to every soul. Big Band for a new generation.

Louisiana native Jeremy Davis has led various bands on over 200 shows a year on the road before forming Equinox. Davis’ groups have been featured at festivals, theaters and venues all across the country. He has performed in conjunction with David Sanborn, Ellis Marsalis, George Clinton, The Allman Brothers, Gov’t Mule, The Beach Boys, Col. Bruce Hampton, Derek Trucks, Jennifer Holiday, several American Idol alums and many more.

Raised in a family of preachers, teachers and Folk/Southern Gospel singers, Clay Johnson was born to inspire and entertain. His passion for music performance has developed since childhood over thousands of concerts, musicals and shows on stages from Los Angeles to New York City, whether volunteering to sing at his children’s school, or singing at festivals, arenas, or sold-out theaters. At the same time, his love for the gospel has taken him all around the U.S. and the world to work with churches and communities as a minister and missionary (i.e., Ukraine, India, and Ethiopia).

Please visit the CCRSF website for more information or go to performers’ website, www.equinoxorchestra.com. Tickets are available online at www.ccrsf.org or by mail with credit card or check: PO Box 2781, RSF, CA 92067. This concert format is similar to the sold out Simply Sinatra concert last season with reserved seating at tables for 10 plus BYO food and beverage. Beautifully set tables provided by Community Concerts. Doors open at 6 p.m., concert at 7 p.m., Village Church Fellowship Hall. Questions? Contact info@ccrsf.org.