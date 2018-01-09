Award-Winning author Elana K. Arnold keynote speaker for the 7th Annual CCA Writers’ Conference

Canyon Crest Academy’s Creative Writing Club recently announced that young adult author Elana K. Arnold will give the keynote address at the 7th Annual Canyon Crest Academy Writers’ Conference on Saturday, Feb. 24.

Arnold writes books for and about children and teens. Her novel, What Girls Are Made Of, was a 2017 National Book Award Finalist, and her middle grade novel, A boy Called Bat, is a Junior Library Guild selection. She holds a master's degree in creative writing/fiction from the University of California, Davis where she has taught Creative Writing and Adolescent Literature. Because of the generosity of conference sponsors, as well as extensive fundraising by the Creative Writing Club, this event is free to high school students. This is the only free writing conference for high school students in the country. Over 200 students from 26 different high schools attended the 2017 conference, participating in workshops by 23 speakers, including young adult authors, screenwriters, journalists, songwriters, poets and more.Greg van Eekhout, author of the Daniel Blackland Trilogy with Tor Books and more, noted, “San Diego is going to have more than its fair share of published authors in the future because of this conference.”

The three club presidents, Claire Lee, Prisha Kukkal and Sophie Camilleri, and other club members, have been working hard to organize this year’s conference.Claire Lee said, “The CCA Creative Writing Club is very excited to have Elana K. Arnold as our keynote speaker and a multitude of other amazing speakers to teach workshops at this year’s conference. It’s such a unique opportunity that’s not available anywhere else in the country – a free conference where students from all over San Diego can meet and learn from their favorite authors.”

In order to continue to provide this free experience to high school students, the CCA Creative Writing Club is looking for individual and corporate sponsors. Individuals can sponsor a student for as little as $25, or become a Gold Sponsor for more. Sponsors can email ccawritersconference@gmail.com for more information on how to contribute. The Mysterious Galaxy Bookstore will sell speakers’ books with a portion of the proceeds going to the conference. Students can learn more about the conference at ccawritersconference2017.weebly.com/ , by liking the CCA Writers’ Conference page on Facebook, or following it on Twitter. Online registration will be open in late January. The conference will take place in the Proscenium Theater and Media Center, Canyon Crest Academy, 5951 Village Center Loop Road, San Diego, CA 92130.

General information:

The 7th Annual CCA Writers’ Conference will be from 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 24, at Canyon Crest Academy, (Proscenium and Media Center), 5951 Village Center Loop Road, San Diego, CA 92130. The event is for high school students only, and is free. Registration is required.