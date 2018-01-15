CCA’s Creative Writing Club to honor T. Greenwood with Jonathan Maberry Inspiring Teens Award

Courtesy T. Greenwood T. Greenwood (Courtesy)

Canyon Crest Academy’s Creative Writing Club recently announced that this year’s Jonathan Maberry Inspiring Teens Award will be given to T. Greenwood, long-time teacher and volunteer for Words Alive, and a regular speaker at the CCA Writers’ Conference.

The Creative Writing Club created the Jonathan Maberry Inspiring Teens Award in 2016 to honor Maberry for all he does to inspire writers. The award is given annually to a writing professional who is dedicated to inspiring San Diego teens to pursue their artistic endeavors with heart, enthusiasm and integrity; give back to their community; actively improve their art.

Jonathan Maberry will present T. Greenwood with the award at the 7th Annual CCA Writers’ Conference on Saturday, Feb. 24. Besides presenting workshops at every CCA Conference since 2013, Greenwood volunteered at the Monarch school for several years facilitating a writing workshop and currently acts as a Words Alive Westreich Scholarship Mentor to one of her former Monarch students. She also teaches creative writing for San Diego Writer's Ink and online for The Writer's Center.

Greenwood said, “I am so honored to receive the Jonathan Maberry Inspiring Teens Award. I began writing in earnest as a teenager, and can attribute my decision to pursue this passion to my many encouraging teachers. As a teacher, I always strive to inspire a love of both reading and writing in my students. Writing is, for me, an act of empathy, and this is, perhaps, the most important quality a teacher can foster.”

Greenwood is the author of 12 novels. She has received grants from the Sherwood Anderson Foundation, the Christopher Isherwood Foundation, the National Endowment for the Arts, and, most recently, the Maryland State Arts Council. She has won three San Diego Book Awards. Five of her novels have been BookSense76/IndieBound picks. Bodies of Water was finalist for a Lambda Foundation award. Her 12th novel, Rust & Stardust, will be published in August 2018.

She and her husband, Patrick, live in San Diego with their two daughters. She is also a photographer.More information on Greenwood can be found at her websites: tgreenwood.com and ephemerafiles.com.

All high school students are invited to this free conference which is the only one of its kind in the country. Because of the generous donations by Hamilton College Consulting and PrintNET, and extensive fundraising by the CCA Creative Writing Club, students will enjoy writing workshops by 22 speakers and receive a program, handouts, paper, pen, and even a free lunch.

Over 200 students are expected to attend. Registration is required. Students can find out more and register at ccawritersconference2018.weebly.com.

The Mysterious Galaxy Bookstore will sell speakers’ books with a portion of the proceeds going to the conference.