Award-winning cookbook author to appear at Good Earth/Great Chefs event in Rancho Santa Fe

Good Earth /Great Chefs series recently announced its first event of the new year with San Diego-based food journalist Carolynn Carreño, and the launch of her new cookbook Bowls of Plenty: Recipes for Healthy and Delicious Whole Grain Meals.

A festive, outdoor book-signing will be held Sunday, Jan. 29, from 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. at The Chino Farm in Rancho Santa Fe. The event will feature live music and complimentary “market bowl” tastings using fresh, picked-that-morning vegetables from The Chino Farm.

Bowls of Plenty brings one-dish meals to the home cook, offering more than 75 recipes that layer flavorful vegetables with delicious sauces and optional meats on a foundation of whole-grain staples.

Chino Farm is located at 6123 Calzada del Bosque, Rancho Santa Fe, 92091.

Carreño is a James Beard Award-winning journalist and co-author of 12 cookbooks. Visit carolynncarreno.com. For more information, visit www.goodearthgreatchefs.com.