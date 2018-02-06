Chef, author and food activist Alice Waters to appear at event in Rancho Santa Fe

Chef, author and food activist Alice Waters will return to Chino Farm in Rancho Santa Fe Sunday, Feb. 25 from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. for a book signing of her memoir “Coming to My Senses: The Making of a Counterculture Cook,” a fundraiser for the Edible Schoolyard Project and celebration with live music and food.

In Coming to My Senses, Waters relates stories, recipes and photographs, painting a portrait of an aimless young woman from suburban New Jersey, whose formative sojourn in Europe ultimately led her to the epicenter of Berkeley’s counterculture in the 1960s, revealing both the quiet determination and reckless enthusiasm that inspired her activism, advocacy and creativity. At once deeply personal and modestly understated, her story offers a look at makings of a rebel who has redefined the way generations of chefs, food lovers and ordinary people think about food, farming, cooking and the power of sharing meals.